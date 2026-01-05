Transport Co says 1.2 million travelled in 73,961 bus trips during 10-day New Year period

The state-owned Transport Company Ltd said more than 1.2 million passengers used its services during the 10-day year-end and New Year travel period.
Atthawit Rakjamroon, president and managing director of the Transport Company, said that from December 26, 2025 to January 4, 2026, a total of 1,283,311 passengers travelled on 73,961 bus trips operated by the Transport Company (BorKhorSor) and its concessionaires.
The figure comprised 668,708 outbound passengers on 36,765 trips, and 614,603 return passengers on 37,196 trips.
Most travellers headed to the Northeast (Isan), followed by the North and the South, respectively.
According to New Year 2026 travel data, the busiest day for departures from Bangkok was December 30, 2025, when 141,630 passengers travelled on 7,739 bus trips operated by BorKhorSor and joint-service operators.
For return journeys to Bangkok, the peak day was January 4, 2026, when 142,339 passengers travelled on 7,878 bus trips.
Accident statistics for the 10-day holiday period found zero accidents involving BorKhorSor buses. Joint-service buses were involved in six accidents, resulting in 22 injuries and no fatalities.
The Transport Company said services were managed smoothly during the New Year period, with sufficient buses and no stranded passengers.
Authorities also instructed BorKhorSor and joint-service operators to continue enforcing safety measures to prevent and reduce accidents throughout the holiday period.