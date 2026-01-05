Transport Co says 1.2 million travelled in 73,961 bus trips during 10-day New Year period

The state-owned Transport Company Ltd said more than 1.2 million passengers used its services during the 10-day year-end and New Year travel period.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, president and managing director of the Transport Company, said that from December 26, 2025 to January 4, 2026, a total of 1,283,311 passengers travelled on 73,961 bus trips operated by the Transport Company (BorKhorSor) and its concessionaires.

Outbound and return travel breakdown

The figure comprised 668,708 outbound passengers on 36,765 trips, and 614,603 return passengers on 37,196 trips.

Most travellers headed to the Northeast (Isan), followed by the North and the South, respectively.