Korat shuts DVI centre after identifying all 30 crane-collapse victims

Casualties and injured reported after train incident

Wichit said there were 157 passengers travelling from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal Station, along with five railway staff. Along the route, 12 passengers got off and seven boarded, meaning 157 passengers were affected at the time of the incident. In addition, four workers from Italian-Thai were injured, bringing the total number of people affected to 161.

There were 30 fatalities and 71 injured. Sixteen people remain in hospital. Four cases are in critical condition (red category), including a 1-year-and-10-month-old toddler. The latest update said their condition is gradually improving, but they remain under close monitoring.

Police forensic teams confirm identities via fingerprints and DNA

Pol Maj Gen Phitchaya Jiranyorot, commander of Forensic Science Centre 3 under the Police Forensic Science Office, said the incident was severe and the national police chief had assigned the Police Forensic Science Office to join the operation.

She said expert teams from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital worked with forensic teams from Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. The identification process confirmed all 30 deaths through fingerprint and DNA examinations. As for the 13 body parts recovered, they were confirmed to belong to the same 30 victims, with no additional victims identified.

Compensation package totals 1.773 million baht per fatality

Phitchaya said each deceased person’s family will receive 1,773,000 baht, comprising: 20,000 baht in royal assistance granted by His Majesty the King; 1,000,000 baht from an insurance policy; support from the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation; 10,000 baht for funeral arrangements; 200,000 baht from the provincial Justice Fund; 3,000 baht in assistance for people facing social hardship from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security; 50,000 baht from the Prime Minister’s Office disaster relief fund; 150,000 baht from Italian-Thai, the contractor; and 340,000 baht from the State Railway of Thailand.

Site clearance to finish Sunday, rail repairs within 24 hours

Asked about progress in clearing the accident site, Rapee Chomnongpho, Railway Inspector 2 and a representative of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), said the clearance operation would be expedited and completed within Sunday.

He added that repairs to the railway track would be completed within 24 hours so services could resume as normal.

Preliminary assessments put the cost of the two damaged rail cars at more than 105 million baht, excluding compensation paid by the SRT to victims’ families, repair costs and losses from service disruption. All costs will be compiled and claimed in full from the contractor, he said.

