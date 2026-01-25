Most Thais affected by environmental issues: TEI survey

Most-followed events: disasters, PM2.5 and factory accidents

On the environmental events people follow most closely or worry about most, respondents pointed to major disasters in the Central and Southern regions (46%), followed by PM2.5 pollution and factory accidents (33%). A river crisis in Chiang Rai province was cited by 10%, while other concerns included the Pa Ha crisis and dugong deaths, and the spread of blackchin tilapia.

Behaviour changes: cutting plastics leads

Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they had reduced plastic waste, separated rubbish or carried reusable cups. Another 31% said they supported environmentally friendly goods and services, while 10% cited energy-saving measures or installing solar panels. Some also reported using EVs and reducing private car use, while others said they had not changed behaviour in any particular way.

Public policy priorities: Clean Air Act tops the list

When asked what they wanted political parties to push, respondents prioritised a Clean Air Act (57%), followed by integrated water management (51%) and comprehensive waste management, including a “Zero Waste” approach (47%). Other priorities included tighter industrial controls (39%), lower electricity bills and clean energy (38%), ecosystem restoration such as green space and mangroves (32%), and a carbon tax (14%).

TEI warns of three linked crises

Dr Wijarn Simachaya, TEI’s director, said Thailand and the world faced three major environmental crises in 2025 that are interconnected and intensifying: climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. He said all are rooted in unsustainable development and consumption patterns.

Climate change: extreme weather risks rising

Dr Wijarn said climate change, driven by greenhouse gas emissions, has pushed temperatures higher and is fuelling more extreme weather in Thailand. He cited more severe and alternating floods and droughts, impacts on agriculture and local economies, and rising risks for cities from flash floods and infrastructure not adapted to new climate conditions.

Biodiversity: invasive species threaten ecosystems and livelihoods

He said biodiversity decline is being worsened by invasive alien species, which affect ecosystems and food security. He cited blackchin tilapia spreading in natural waterways, harming native species and reducing incomes in fishing communities, as an example of gaps in prevention and coordination across agencies.

Pollution: PM2.5 and plastic waste add pressure

Dr Wijarn said pollution is becoming more severe and complex, driven by PM2.5 from domestic sources and transboundary haze, as well as mounting waste—especially plastics and microplastics contaminating soil, water and the food chain. He said the impacts extend beyond the environment to public health, healthcare costs and Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.

Dr Wijarn said the survey indicates environmental policy is no longer a secondary political issue, but a national priority that must be integrated with economic, health and security planning to shape quality of life and Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.