AMLO freezes THB8.3bn linked to Yim Leak-Ben Smith network

Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has temporarily seized and frozen assets worth about THB8.269 billion linked to an alleged transnational money-laundering network involving Cambodian businessman Yim Leak and Benjamin Mauerberger, alias Ben Smith, saying the case could seriously affect Thailand’s economic system and financial stability.

Acting under Transaction Committee Order No. Y.96/2569 dated April 8, 2026, AMLO said the action covered 34 items, including six vehicles still being appraised and 28 cash, deposit and securities-account items.

Assets frozen under April 8 order

AMLO said a joint investigation with the Central Investigation Bureau found evidence linking people in the network — including Yim Leak, Virinya Yim, Ben Smith and Katreeya Beaver — to alleged predicate offences including drug crimes, human trafficking, public fraud, membership of a secret society and participation in a transnational criminal organisation.