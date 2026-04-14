Upper Thailand braces for storms from April 16 to 20

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms set to affect upper Thailand from April 16 to 20, with thunderstorms, strong gusts, isolated hail and possible lightning forecast in several areas.
In its advisory No. 2 (21/2569), issued at 11am on Tuesday (April 14, 2026), the department said the Northeast and the East are expected to be affected first, before the weather system spreads to the Central region, including Bangkok and nearby provinces, as well as the North.
The department said the unstable weather is being driven by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending over the South China Sea. This is strengthening southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains under hot to very hot conditions.
Authorities warned the public to stay alert to the dangers posed by summer storms and to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures and unsecured billboards during severe weather.
Farmers were advised to reinforce fruit trees and take steps to protect crops and livestock from possible storm damage. Residents were also urged to look after their health as temperatures and weather conditions shift rapidly.
The department also identified 11 provinces in the upper Northeast as being at high risk of severe summer storms. They are Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum.
The next advisory is due to be issued at 11am on April 15, 2026.
The warning was signed by Thai Meteorological Department director-general Sukanyanee Yavichane. The public can follow further updates through the department’s website and 24-hour hotlines at 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.