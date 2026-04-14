Upper Thailand braces for storms from April 16 to 20

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer storms set to affect upper Thailand from April 16 to 20, with thunderstorms, strong gusts, isolated hail and possible lightning forecast in several areas.

In its advisory No. 2 (21/2569), issued at 11am on Tuesday (April 14, 2026), the department said the Northeast and the East are expected to be affected first, before the weather system spreads to the Central region, including Bangkok and nearby provinces, as well as the North.

The department said the unstable weather is being driven by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending over the South China Sea. This is strengthening southerly and southeasterly winds over the lower Northeast and the East, while upper Thailand remains under hot to very hot conditions.