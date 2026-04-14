Hormuz crisis strands hundreds of ships, stokes global energy fears

The worsening crisis around the Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a regional security flashpoint. It is rapidly turning into a wider threat to global trade and energy stability, as ships remain stranded at sea, oil markets stay on edge and fears grow that military escalation could trigger broader economic disruption.

Reuters reported that on April 13, the US military began enforcing a blockade on vessels departing Iranian ports, after US President Donald Trump declared that Washington would block not only Iranian ships but also any vessel willing to pay Iran transit fees. He also warned that any Iranian attack craft approaching the blockade line would be destroyed.

The US Central Command said the blockade would be applied impartially to ships of all nationalities entering or leaving Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. At the same time, it stressed that vessels travelling to or from non-Iranian ports would not be obstructed, signalling that the operation was aimed specifically at cutting off Iran-linked maritime traffic rather than shutting down all navigation through the waterway.