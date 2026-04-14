US blockade on Iran-linked port traffic takes effect as Hormuz tensions deepen

A new and potentially far more disruptive phase of the Middle East crisis began on Sunday night Thailand time, after the United States moved ahead with a blockade targeting maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports following the collapse of weekend peace talks.

The measure took effect at 10am US Eastern Time, or 9pm in Thailand, on April 13. It followed the failure of negotiations in Islamabad over the weekend and marked a sharp escalation in Washington’s pressure campaign on Tehran. US President Donald Trump said the blockade was intended to stop vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, while warning that ships which had paid Iran for safe passage would also face interception.

The market reaction was immediate. Oil climbed back above US$100 a barrel, while equity markets weakened as investors digested the collapse of diplomacy and the growing risk of prolonged disruption around one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Reuters also reported that the wider Hormuz crisis had already driven spot crude prices in Europe to record levels, underlining the scale of concern over global supply.