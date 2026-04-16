Workplace happiness at 67% in Thailand, but burnout risks persist

Thailand’s workforce is broadly happy — but warning signs are emerging beneath the surface.
A new survey by Jobsdb by SEEK shows that overall workplace happiness among Thai employees stands at 67%, placing the country third in the region, behind Indonesia and the Philippines.
However, the 2025 Workplace Happiness Report, based on more than 1,000 respondents, highlights a growing concern: burnout and stress are quietly undermining that positive headline figure.
Thailand’s 67% happiness level trails Indonesia (82%) and the Philippines (77%), while remaining ahead of Singapore (56%) and Hong Kong (47%).
While the ranking reflects a relatively strong position, the report suggests that organisations still have significant room to improve — particularly in ensuring that workplace happiness is sustainable rather than superficial.
Employee happiness is not merely a “nice-to-have”, but a core driver of business performance.
The report highlights that employees who are satisfied with their roles are nearly twice as likely to exceed expectations, while happy workers are 35% more likely to speak positively about their organisation — strengthening employer branding far more effectively than traditional marketing.
This reinforces a broader shift in workplace thinking: happiness is increasingly tied to engagement, productivity and talent retention, rather than office perks or short-term morale boosts.
Despite the relatively strong overall score, stress remains a major concern.
Only 43% of respondents said they were satisfied with their stress levels — the lowest among all measured factors — while 45% reported experiencing burnout or exhaustion at work.
Workload remains a central issue. Just 53% said they were satisfied with their workload and pressure levels, while 39% pointed to better work-life balance as a key factor that would improve their happiness.
Crucially, the data shows a strong link between stress and wellbeing: employees who are unhappy at work are 1.5 times more likely to experience burnout.
Burnout is most pronounced among Gen Z workers aged 18–29, who reported the lowest levels of happiness and the highest levels of fatigue.
The pressures facing this group go beyond workload, including the need to constantly upgrade skills, meet rising expectations and navigate uncertain career paths.
This suggests that workplace stress is no longer just an individual issue, but a structural challenge that organisations must address more proactively.
While higher pay remains a key factor — cited by 51% of respondents — it is not the most important.
The top driver of workplace happiness is a sense of purpose — the feeling that daily work is meaningful and aligned with both organisational goals and personal values.
This reflects a broader shift in workforce expectations, where employees increasingly seek meaning, alignment and fulfilment, not just financial reward.
The report also highlights clear differences in what drives happiness across generations.
These differences underline the need for organisations to move away from uniform policies towards more tailored people management strategies.
The report concludes that workplace happiness is not created through occasional initiatives such as team-building events or perks.
Instead, it is shaped by how organisations design work itself — from leadership and communication to workload management and organisational culture.
Three key priorities stand out:
Organisations that still treat happiness as a secondary issue, the report warns, risk missing a critical point: employee wellbeing is not an outcome of perks, but of the entire workplace system.