Workplace happiness at 67% in Thailand, but burnout risks persist

This reinforces a broader shift in workplace thinking: happiness is increasingly tied to engagement, productivity and talent retention, rather than office perks or short-term morale boosts.

Burnout and stress emerge as key risks

Despite the relatively strong overall score, stress remains a major concern.

Only 43% of respondents said they were satisfied with their stress levels — the lowest among all measured factors — while 45% reported experiencing burnout or exhaustion at work.

Workload remains a central issue. Just 53% said they were satisfied with their workload and pressure levels, while 39% pointed to better work-life balance as a key factor that would improve their happiness.

Crucially, the data shows a strong link between stress and wellbeing: employees who are unhappy at work are 1.5 times more likely to experience burnout.

Gen Z hardest hit by workplace pressure

Burnout is most pronounced among Gen Z workers aged 18–29, who reported the lowest levels of happiness and the highest levels of fatigue.

The pressures facing this group go beyond workload, including the need to constantly upgrade skills, meet rising expectations and navigate uncertain career paths.

This suggests that workplace stress is no longer just an individual issue, but a structural challenge that organisations must address more proactively.

Purpose outweighs pay in defining happiness

While higher pay remains a key factor — cited by 51% of respondents — it is not the most important.

The top driver of workplace happiness is a sense of purpose — the feeling that daily work is meaningful and aligned with both organisational goals and personal values.

This reflects a broader shift in workforce expectations, where employees increasingly seek meaning, alignment and fulfilment, not just financial reward.

One-size management no longer works

The report also highlights clear differences in what drives happiness across generations.

Gen Z prioritises support, learning opportunities and a safe working environment

prioritises support, learning opportunities and a safe working environment Millennials (30–44) value flexibility and work-life balance

value flexibility and work-life balance Gen X (45–59) focuses on recognition and fair returns for responsibility

focuses on recognition and fair returns for responsibility Baby Boomers (60–64) show the highest satisfaction, driven by stability and long-term role fulfilment

These differences underline the need for organisations to move away from uniform policies towards more tailored people management strategies.

Rethinking how organisations build happiness

The report concludes that workplace happiness is not created through occasional initiatives such as team-building events or perks.

Instead, it is shaped by how organisations design work itself — from leadership and communication to workload management and organisational culture.

Three key priorities stand out:

Clarifying purpose : helping employees understand how their work contributes to wider goals

: helping employees understand how their work contributes to wider goals Building supportive cultures : creating environments where employees feel heard, valued and safe

: creating environments where employees feel heard, valued and safe Adapting to individual needs: recognising that different employees require different forms of support

Organisations that still treat happiness as a secondary issue, the report warns, risk missing a critical point: employee wellbeing is not an outcome of perks, but of the entire workplace system.