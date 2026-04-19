Most Thais back tougher traffic fines, but speeding draws pushback

A majority also said the penalties were appropriate for the remaining offences. These included not wearing a seat belt, at 60.15%; failing to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing, 60.08%; driving against the traffic flow, 58.40%; not carrying a driving licence, 58.24%; not wearing a crash helmet, 55.57%; using a phone while driving without a hands-free device, 55.11%; and running a red light, 54.28%.

The findings also showed that a sizeable share of the public wants tougher punishment for some dangerous offences. For driving against the traffic flow, 26.41% said the current penalty was too lenient. The figure was 20.38% for drink-driving, 12.67% for driving without regard for safety and 11.68% for failing to stop at a zebra crossing.

Speeding emerges as the main point of dissent

Speeding was the clear outlier. Asked about the penalty of up to 4,000 baht for exceeding the speed limit, 54.43% said it was too severe, while 40.69% said it was appropriate and 4.58% said it was too lenient.