Lyrids meteor shower to peak over Thai skies after midnight

Skywatchers in Thailand are being urged to look up on Wednesday night as the Lyrids meteor shower returns, with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) saying the annual display will be visible from about 10pm on April 22 and is expected to peak at around 2.40am on April 23, with an average maximum rate of about 18 meteors an hour.
The Lyrids are among the oldest recorded meteor showers and are caused by debris from Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. International astronomy sources say the shower is active in late April and peaks around April 22-23, with meteors appearing to radiate from the area of Lyra and eastern Hercules near the bright star Vega.
NARIT says the shower can be observed from Thailand if skies are clear, while astronomy guides recommend watching from dark locations away from city lights. Observers do not need telescopes or other special equipment, and the best results are expected later in the night as the radiant climbs higher in the north-eastern sky.
Viewers are advised to give their eyes 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the dark, lie back and watch a wide stretch of sky rather than staring at a single point, as meteors can appear anywhere overhead. The Lyrids are also known for producing bright meteors and the occasional fireball, adding to the appeal of one of the year’s best early-season sky shows.