Lyrids meteor shower to peak over Thai skies after midnight

Skywatchers in Thailand are being urged to look up on Wednesday night as the Lyrids meteor shower returns, with the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) saying the annual display will be visible from about 10pm on April 22 and is expected to peak at around 2.40am on April 23, with an average maximum rate of about 18 meteors an hour.

The Lyrids are among the oldest recorded meteor showers and are caused by debris from Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. International astronomy sources say the shower is active in late April and peaks around April 22-23, with meteors appearing to radiate from the area of Lyra and eastern Hercules near the bright star Vega.