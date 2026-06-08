Thais Help Thais prompts Suki Teenoi to temporarily close three branches

When it comes to the suki buffet restaurant most talked about in recent years, ‘Suki Teenoi’ is likely to be among the first brands Thais think of, with many calling it ‘the people’s suki’ after seeing long customer queues at almost every branch in recent years.

That success has been reflected in the business’s growth and steady branch expansion into many provinces and major cities across the country, under an affordable buffet model that reaches a large number of consumers.

However, with the Thai economy still facing pressure from slowing purchasing power, many businesses are starting to feel a greater impact, particularly restaurants, which face intense competition to attract customers.

Most recently, Suki Teenoi acknowledged that customer numbers had fallen, amid attention over whether it may have been affected by the ‘Thais Help Thais Plus’ programme, a government measure to stimulate spending that is currently attracting strong interest.