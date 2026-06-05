Thais Help Thais Plus spending tops 10bn baht in just five days

The Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme has continued to draw a strong public response, with total spending exceeding 10 billion baht just five days after the Finance Ministry opened the programme for public use on June 1.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), under the Finance Ministry, reported that total spending under the scheme had reached 10.81 billion baht as of 1pm on Friday, June 5.

Of the total, the government’s co-payment contribution accounted for 6.30 billion baht, while members of the public spent 4.51 billion baht of their own money.

The spending came from more than 20.34 million actual users out of 26.04 million people who were granted rights under the programme.