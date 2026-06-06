Thais Help Thais Plus spending tops 12.5bn baht as 26m people receive entitlements

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) under the Ministry of Finance has reported progress on the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme as of 11pm on June 5, 2026.
The data show that 26,040,623 people have received entitlements under the scheme, reflecting strong public response nationwide.
The number of participating shops has continued to rise, with 992,898 shops successfully registered and ready to provide services. These comprise 864,359 existing shops and 128,539 new shops.
A further 3,607 new shops are undergoing eligibility checks, while 115,258 shops are in the process of accepting the scheme’s terms and conditions. These comprise 112,880 existing shops and 2,378 new shops.
Total accumulated spending under the scheme has reached 12.53 billion baht, of which 7.3 billion baht was contributed by the government and 5.24 billion baht by the public.
So far, 21,225,876 people have successfully made purchases through the scheme, while 142,610 users have spent their full 1,000-baht entitlement.
The figures reflect continued circulation of money into the grassroots economy and retail sector.
The latest data also show that 909,908 shops have already recorded actual spending under the scheme, a high proportion compared with the total number of approved participating shops.
The Ministry of Finance is also preparing to expand spending channels to include shops on food delivery platforms.
People will be able to use their scheme entitlements through food delivery services from June 15, 2026 onwards. The move is expected to improve convenience and further stimulate use of the scheme in its second half.
The Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme is designed to help people cope with higher living costs and rising prices for goods amid energy price volatility and tensions in the Middle East.
Under the programme, the government covers 60% of eligible spending, while participants pay the remaining 40%.
The measure is also aimed at stimulating grassroots consumption and increasing cash circulation among small businesses nationwide.