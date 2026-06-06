Thais Help Thais Plus spending tops 12.5bn baht as 26m people receive entitlements

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) under the Ministry of Finance has reported progress on the Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 scheme as of 11pm on June 5, 2026.

The data show that 26,040,623 people have received entitlements under the scheme, reflecting strong public response nationwide.

The number of participating shops has continued to rise, with 992,898 shops successfully registered and ready to provide services. These comprise 864,359 existing shops and 128,539 new shops.

A further 3,607 new shops are undergoing eligibility checks, while 115,258 shops are in the process of accepting the scheme’s terms and conditions. These comprise 112,880 existing shops and 2,378 new shops.

Total accumulated spending under the scheme has reached 12.53 billion baht, of which 7.3 billion baht was contributed by the government and 5.24 billion baht by the public.

So far, 21,225,876 people have successfully made purchases through the scheme, while 142,610 users have spent their full 1,000-baht entitlement.