Three injured in roadside bombing outside Yala school

Three people were injured on Tuesday morning when suspected insurgents carried out a roadside bombing outside Ban Pulai School in Raman district of Yala province, according to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command.
The blast occurred at about 8.35am on Tuesday (June 9) in front of the school in Moo 6, Balo subdistrict, while personnel from Yala Special Operations Task Unit 12 were on duty securing the area and facilitating safe travel for teachers, school staff and students.
Initial reports said the attack injured two police officers and one local civilian.
Security personnel provided first aid at the scene before urgently transferring the injured to hospital for medical treatment.
Following the explosion, authorities cordoned off the area to protect the public and prevent any further attacks.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers and forensic officials were deployed to inspect the scene, collect evidence and support efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command said the bombing took place while officers were carrying out school protection duties, describing the attack as an attempt to create fear and disrupt public safety in the southern border provinces.
Security agencies and relevant government departments have been ordered to step up measures in the area, particularly along transport routes and around educational institutions.
Forces have also been placed on high alert, with agencies instructed to coordinate closely to protect residents, teachers, school staff and students.
ISOC Region 4 Forward Command has asked members of the public to report any suspicious individuals or unusual activity.
Information can be provided via the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command hotline at 1341, available 24 hours a day, or through the nearest local security task force.