Unlicensed Pathum Thani meatball factory raided over nationwide sales

Officials later found that the factory had previously held a food-production licence, but the licence expired on December 31, 2025, and had not been renewed.

An inspection of the factory’s production standards found that it failed to meet cleanliness and hygiene requirements.





Atthaphon allegedly admitted that the factory had been operating for about 10 years and that the food-production premises licence had not been renewed. He said the factory produced Vietnamese-style pork sausage, chicken sausage, chicken rolls, pork balls, beef balls and chicken balls for customers nationwide.

The factory had a production and distribution capacity of about 30 tonnes a month, with finished products sent to agents for further distribution across the country. Its average monthly revenue was about 3 million baht.

Officials collected food samples for laboratory testing by the Department of Medical Sciences. The tests will check for contamination by prohibited substances, such as borax, as well as the type and amount of preservatives used and disease-causing microorganisms.

If further prohibited substances are found, the factory may face an additional offence under the Food Act B.E. 2522 for producing impure food. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Initial alleged offences under the Food Act include setting up a food-production factory for sale without permission, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.

Another alleged offence is producing food for sale with incorrect labelling, which carries a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

Authorities also cited the alleged offence of producing fake food for sale, which carries a penalty of six months to 10 years in prison and a fine of 5,000 to 100,000 baht.

The factory may also face a charge of producing food after its licence expired without submitting a renewal application. This carries a daily fine of between 500 and 1,000 baht for the entire period during which the licence remained expired.

If laboratory results show disease-causing microorganisms or prohibited ingredients, or substances used beyond legal limits, the operator could face an additional charge of producing impure food for sale, punishable by up to two years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Thansettakij