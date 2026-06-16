Sulawesi earthquake causes strong shaking; Thailand unaffected, says TMD

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026
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The Nation Editorial Team
Sulawesi earthquake causes strong shaking; Thailand unaffected, says TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department said a shallow earthquake struck near Sulawesi, Indonesia, on June 16, with no impact on Thailand and no Cell Broadcast alert issued. International reports put the quake at magnitude 6.7, while the TMD notice listed it at magnitude 6.3.

Strong earthquake strikes near Sulawesi

A strong earthquake struck near Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Tuesday morning, prompting Thai authorities to confirm that the tremor had no impact on Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the earthquake occurred at 10.27am on June 16, with its epicentre near Sulawesi, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The TMD notice listed the quake at magnitude 6.3, while the Associated Press, citing the US Geological Survey, reported it as a magnitude 6.7 earthquake centred east-southeast of Palu in Central Sulawesi.

Severe shaking expected near epicentre

According to the TMD, areas close to the epicentre were expected to experience shaking of VIII–IX on the Mercalli scale, a level at which most people would clearly feel the tremor and buildings could suffer severe damage or partial collapse.

AP reported that the quake caused strong shaking for more than a minute in Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, with scattered damage reported and some hospital patients evacuated as a safety precaution. Strong aftershocks were also recorded.

No Cell Broadcast alert for Thailand

The TMD said the earthquake did not affect Thailand and that its epicentre did not meet the criteria for issuing an alert through the Cell Broadcast system. The department said it would provide urgent updates if further details became available.

Sources: TMD, AP

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