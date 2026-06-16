Plastic bottles blanket Phi Phi Leh bay as Thailand’s marine waste threat grows

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources reported that, in fiscal 2024, rubbish collected through its activities totalled more than 4.05 million pieces, weighing 327,143 kilogrammes. The most common item was plastic bags, followed by plastic drink bottles and foam fragments.

DMCR: 305 rare marine animals affected by debris

DMCR data underline the ecological risk behind the Phi Phi Leh clean-up. In fiscal 2024, 305 rare marine animals were directly affected by marine debris, with ingestion of waste the leading cause. The department’s infographic showed 190 animals affected by eating marine waste, 82 by external entanglement, and 33 by both ingestion and entanglement.

The four provinces with the highest reported impact were Chanthaburi, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Satun. DMCR identified soft plastic bags, sack fragments and discarded fishing gear, including pieces of net, as key threats to marine animals.

Coral reefs also under pressure

Marine debris is also affecting coral reef areas. DMCR’s 2024 reef-related survey identified three main activity groups linked to rubbish in coral reef areas: water activities and fishing, coastal and recreational activities, and construction. The survey covered 152 stations in 15 coastal provinces across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with Chonburi recording the highest level of debris in coral reef areas.

The department said fishing-related waste included ropes, nets and fishing lines, while coastal and tourism-related rubbish included plastic packaging, straws, food containers, cups, plates and cutlery. Construction-related debris included heavy materials such as metal, tyres and other building waste.

Phi Phi case highlights gap between clean-up and prevention

The latest clean-up at Loh Samah Bay shows how quickly waste can enter protected marine tourism areas during the monsoon season. Even when officials collect rubbish daily, plastic bottles and other debris can still be driven into bays by waves, currents or poor waste-handling practices.

For conservationists, the concern is not only the visual impact on a world-famous destination but the wider risk to marine animals, coral reefs and Thailand’s coastal tourism economy. The Phi Phi Leh incident adds pressure on authorities, tour operators and waste transporters to tighten controls before rubbish reaches the sea.