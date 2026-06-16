TMD warns of heavy rain and flood risk across Thailand

Thailand is expected to see scattered thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain forecast in parts of the North and East, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its latest daily forecast.

The department said a moderate southwest monsoon was covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell was lying over upper Vietnam.

The conditions will bring thunderstorms to several parts of the country, with heavier rain in some northern and eastern provinces. Residents in risk areas have been advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying communities.