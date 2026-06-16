TMD warns of heavy rain and flood risk across Thailand

Thailand is expected to see scattered thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with heavy rain forecast in parts of the North and East, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said in its latest daily forecast.
The department said a moderate southwest monsoon was covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell was lying over upper Vietnam.
The conditions will bring thunderstorms to several parts of the country, with heavier rain in some northern and eastern provinces. Residents in risk areas have been advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying communities.
In the North, thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Provinces likely to be affected include:
Temperatures in the North are forecast to range from 23-26C at the lowest to 32-36C at the highest, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.
In the East, thunderstorms are also expected across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in some areas. Provinces likely to be affected include:
Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 25-27C to 34-37C.
The Central region is forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
The Northeast is expected to see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be moderate, with waves 1-2 metres high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at around 1 metre.
In thunderstorm areas, waves could rise above 2 metres. The TMD advised small boats in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing through thunderstorms.
The South’s east coast is forecast to see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
The South’s west coast is also forecast to see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang and Satun. From Phuket northwards, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, while from Krabi southwards, waves are expected at around 1 metre.