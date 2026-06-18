AMLO to auction Bt600m luxury yacht seized in Ben Smith case

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) is inviting interested bidders to take part in a public auction of two luxury yachts seized as assets linked to a major money-laundering and scammer-network investigation.

The auction, AMLO’s ninth public asset sale of 2026, will be held on June 23, 2026, at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Registration will open at 9.30am, with bidding scheduled to begin from 11am onwards.

The main asset is the luxury yacht ATLAS, with a starting bid of 600 million baht. A second yacht, STRIDER, together with an Air Berth boat-storage system, will have a starting price of 8.1 million baht.

AMLO is allowing interested bidders to inspect the assets before the auction on June 22, 2026, from 10am to 3pm, to assess their condition and value before joining the bidding.

The ATLAS is described as a 51-metre pleasure yacht registered in the Cayman Islands, while the STRIDER is listed as a supporting yacht linked to the larger vessel.

Those interested can study the auction details, rules and conditions via AMLO’s official website or call the AMLO hotline at 1710.

The auction is being seen as an opportunity for investors and business operators interested in acquiring luxury yachts through a transparent legal process at competitive bidding prices.

The two vessels are among assets seized by AMLO as part of its continuing crackdown on scammer networks.