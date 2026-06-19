Thailand warns of heavy rain across multiple regions

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide weather forecast warning of alternating periods of heavy rain and reduced rainfall across Thailand between 18 and 24 June 2026, as the southwest monsoon continues to influence conditions over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

During 18–20 June, most regions are expected to experience widespread thunderstorms, with heavy rain in some areas. This is linked to a moderate southwest monsoon combined with a low-pressure cell covering northern Vietnam, increasing atmospheric instability across the region.

From 21–24 June, rainfall is expected to decrease in most parts of the country. However, isolated heavy rain is still likely in the eastern region, where monsoon conditions remain active.

Sea conditions will remain moderately rough in places. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at around 1–2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will generally see waves of around 1 metre. During thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres, and mariners are advised to exercise caution throughout the period.

Authorities have urged the public, particularly in the northern, upper north-eastern and eastern regions, to remain vigilant for hazards associated with accumulated rainfall, including flash floods, forest runoff and river overflows. People living in foothill areas, waterways and low-lying zones are advised to take extra precautions during periods of heavy rain.





Small boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have also been warned to avoid sailing during thunderstorms due to rapidly changing sea conditions and potentially dangerous wave activity.