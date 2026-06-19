Army urges public confidence as Thai forces tighten control at Prasat Khana, Surin border area

On June 19, the Royal Thai Army has called on the public to remain confident in security operations along the Thai–Cambodian border, as troops reinforce surveillance and tighten control measures around Prasat Khana in Kab Choeng district, Surin province.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, said during a field visit to the area that the mission was aimed at boosting troop morale and reaffirming that all personnel are fully committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and preventing any further incursions.
He described Prasat Khana as a strategically important high-ground location where Cambodian forces had previously made incursions and maintained a presence for a period of time. From a military standpoint, he noted, high ground offers a tactical advantage. However, he added that approximately 90% of such terrain is now under Thai control, which should reassure the public.
He also addressed earlier reports of Cambodian forces constructing wooden stair structures leading up to the site, confirming that Thai troops had since dismantled them. Due to the extensive operational workload along the border, he said, continuous monitoring of every point had at times been challenging, prompting authorities to further intensify security measures to prevent renewed encroachment.
The Army reiterated that vigilance must be maintained at all times, with operations continuing under three core priorities:
Maj Gen Winthai added that the military continues to operate within its dual framework of field operations and diplomatic coordination, in line with international practice. During periods of tension, operational security measures take precedence, while diplomatic processes guide engagement in de-escalation phases.
During the same visit, Lt Gen Weerayut Raksin, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, together with Maj Gen Winthai, led media representatives to Prasat Khana, located along the watershed ridge of the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range, to observe post-conflict conditions following earlier clashes.
Officials inspected a former supply storage site believed to have been used by Cambodian forces during the conflict, where large quantities of canned food, including canned rice and canned fish, were found. The discovery was presented as evidence that troops had been able to sustain prolonged operations in the area.
The delegation also observed Khmer-language inscriptions carved into stone reading “Kampuchea Thmey” (New Cambodia), which is also associated with an online page reportedly used for military-related content and live-streaming during the period of occupation. Remnants of makeshift kitchen structures were also identified at the site.
The delegation later paid tribute at a monument dedicated to Second Lieutenant Therdsak Srilachai, a Thai soldier who was killed in action while supporting engineering units tasked with clearing access routes under heavy fire, including BM-21 rocket attacks. Despite the intensity of the engagement, he continued performing his duties until Thai forces secured the area.
A “victory flag”, constructed from a wooden pole structure, was also shown at the site. It was installed by Thai forces after the area was retaken and is located near ancient religious elements, including a lingam and yoni structure.
Officials also inspected the remains of a wooden staircase previously used as a main access route in the area. Of an estimated 450-metre structure, around 250 metres were reportedly destroyed during military operations, with approximately 200 metres remaining. Thai forces have since installed two layers of barbed wire fencing.
The military said the site has been preserved in its current condition as a form of historical record, reflecting the intensity of past operations.
Prasat Khana, whose name is said to mean “abundance”, is believed to have been an ancient Hindu temple complex dating back around 1,100 years. It is thought to have been constructed with brick structures oriented eastward, surrounded by a laterite wall measuring approximately 39.5 metres on each side.
Architectural remains at the site include octagonal doorframe pillars, carved lintels depicting Erawan (three-headed elephant) motifs, and fragmented lingam elements representing Vishnu and Rudra traditions. Nearby are two small water bodies known locally as Nong Khana and another adjacent pond.
The Fine Arts Department’s Office of Archaeology 10 in Nakhon Ratchasima previously surveyed the site in 2001 and has since collected 28 artefacts, including Garuda motifs, for study and future restoration. The original structural layout remains under academic review.
The area is currently under the control of the Special Task Force, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Army Region.
A religious merit-making ceremony will be held on 20 June to honour fallen soldiers and bless personnel stationed along the border. The ceremony will be presided over by the Commander of the 2nd Army Region.