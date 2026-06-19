Army urges public confidence as Thai forces tighten control at Prasat Khana, Surin border area

On June 19, the Royal Thai Army has called on the public to remain confident in security operations along the Thai–Cambodian border, as troops reinforce surveillance and tighten control measures around Prasat Khana in Kab Choeng district, Surin province.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, said during a field visit to the area that the mission was aimed at boosting troop morale and reaffirming that all personnel are fully committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and preventing any further incursions.







He described Prasat Khana as a strategically important high-ground location where Cambodian forces had previously made incursions and maintained a presence for a period of time. From a military standpoint, he noted, high ground offers a tactical advantage. However, he added that approximately 90% of such terrain is now under Thai control, which should reassure the public.

He also addressed earlier reports of Cambodian forces constructing wooden stair structures leading up to the site, confirming that Thai troops had since dismantled them. Due to the extensive operational workload along the border, he said, continuous monitoring of every point had at times been challenging, prompting authorities to further intensify security measures to prevent renewed encroachment.