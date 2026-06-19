Two separate bombings leave police injured in Yala and Pattani

Two violent incidents occurred in the South on the same day.

The Radio Thailand Yala page of the Public Relations Department reported that a group of attackers carried out a bomb attack at 8.10am on Friday (June 19, 2026), targeting Border Patrol Police (BPP) officers from a teacher protection unit.

The incident took place on the Ban Pulo Saniyae–Ban Sakai road in Moo 4 of Ban Rae sub-district, Thanto district, Yala province.

The explosion injured six officers, two of whom were severely wounded.

The severely injured are Pol Cpl Kittisak Saksang, who suffered facial injuries from shrapnel, and Pol Cpl Poraphat Wongruaydee, who experienced chest tightness and was unable to move but remained fully conscious.