TikTok LIVE 2026 rules: what new streamers need to know

Following the case of actress Araya A. Hargate, the glamorous mother of “Abigail”, who opened a TikTok account under the name chomismaterialgirl and has gained more than 900,000 followers, attention has turned to TikTok LIVE rules for 2026.
Since early June 2026, Araya has been livestreaming on TikTok in the mornings, often making green tea. Each livestream attracts more than 15,000 viewers. At times, “Abigail” and her older twin brothers, Saifah and Phayu, have also appeared in the frame during the livestreams.
As a newcomer to livestreaming, she may not yet fully understand TikTok’s rules, especially around allowing unlisted products to appear on screen without being pinned to the shopping basket, or allowing Abigail to appear alone on the livestream without a parent or guardian present.
As a result, the livestream may sometimes be cut off. In other cases, the livestream may continue, but the system may suspend the ability to receive gifts instead.
Today, we have compiled the key TikTok LIVE rules for 2026 and what is prohibited, so that new streamers can follow them properly and keep their channels safe.
According to platform rules and TikTok’s AI system, there are eight key points to note:
1. Do not record videos or livestream in a car
This applies whether the car is moving or parked.
2. Do not wear a school or university uniform when filming content
3. Do not wear clothing that clearly represents a profession
This includes uniforms or outfits associated with doctors, nurses, police officers or teachers.
4. Do not show logos from other platforms in your video or livestream
Only the TikTok logo should appear.
5. Do not allow children under 18 to appear alone in a video or livestream
If a parent or guardian is present, this is allowed.
6. Do not show cleavage, the navel, nudity or revealing content
TikTok now uses AI to detect this type of content, and violations may cause a channel or livestream to be suspended.
7. Do not record videos in government offices or locations where official agency logos are visible
8. Do not include any violent acts in videos or livestreams
Source: TikTok