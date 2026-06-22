Thailand targets transnational crime with SHIELD and AI tourist safety push

SHIELD big-data platform to track cross-border crime and financial trails

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek explained that modern crime has evolved into complex cross-border networks, forcing the government to upgrade its technological tools and international cooperation mechanisms to keep pace.

The Royal Thai Police has therefore pushed forward the SCAM & Human Trafficking Information Exchange and Linked Database, known as SHIELD, as a key tool. The system has attracted strong international interest as a central platform for exchanging crime-related information.

SHIELD will connect large databases, digital evidence and international financial trails, allowing officers to investigate suspects, track offenders, dismantle criminal networks at their source and pursue legal action more quickly and effectively.

She added that the system is also designed to close legal loopholes that transnational criminal syndicates have previously exploited to evade law enforcement.

SHIELD builds on the work of the Warroom IAC, or International Anti-Scam and Human Trafficking Syndicate Command Centre, and the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Cyber Scam Centre, or ACSC.

These operations form part of a wider ecosystem involving the Royal Thai Police, commercial banks, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Department of Special Investigation, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Their work focuses on tracing money flows, freezing mule accounts and assisting victims quickly.