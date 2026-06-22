Why is Bangkok's Huai Khwang district under the spotlight?

A controversial video on social media has cast shadows to Huai Khwang where Chinese investment and restaurants have swamped, as one Chinese influencer claimed no payment through Thailand’s QR code payment but only Chinese Renminbi cash.

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions about whether some foreign-owned businesses were operating outside Thai regulations.

Historically, Huai Khwang, one of the busiest areas in Bangkok has undergone a significant transformation as growing numbers of Chinese migrants, investors and entrepreneurs have settled in the Bangkok district.

Today, Chinese restaurants, supermarkets, beauty clinics and other businesses occupy many streets across the area, creating an environment that caters largely to Chinese residents and visitors.

As more Chinese businesses opened, a Thai-Chinese affairs expert said the district developed its own ecosystem, where newcomers could easily access Chinese-speaking services, housing, suppliers and customers. He added that concerns have also emerged over alleged grey-capital activities and so-called closed-loop businesses operating within the community.



