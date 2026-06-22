Why is Bangkok's Huai Khwang district under the spotlight?

A controversial video on social media has cast shadows to Huai Khwang where Chinese investment and restaurants have swamped, as one Chinese influencer claimed no payment through Thailand’s QR code payment but only Chinese Renminbi cash.
The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions about whether some foreign-owned businesses were operating outside Thai regulations.
Historically, Huai Khwang, one of the busiest areas in Bangkok has undergone a significant transformation as growing numbers of Chinese migrants, investors and entrepreneurs have settled in the Bangkok district.
Today, Chinese restaurants, supermarkets, beauty clinics and other businesses occupy many streets across the area, creating an environment that caters largely to Chinese residents and visitors.
As more Chinese businesses opened, a Thai-Chinese affairs expert said the district developed its own ecosystem, where newcomers could easily access Chinese-speaking services, housing, suppliers and customers. He added that concerns have also emerged over alleged grey-capital activities and so-called closed-loop businesses operating within the community.
Concerns over closed-loop businesses
According to Pagon Gatchalee, deputy secretary of the Thai-Chinese Journalists Association and founder of the Facebook page "Ai Zhong", Huai Khwang became attractive to Chinese investors because of its strategic location, relatively affordable business costs and access to a growing Chinese community.
While many businesses operate legally, concerns have emerged over what some observers describe as "closed-loop" business networks.
Pagon said there are businesses in Thailand that appear to operate mainly within Chinese communities. In some cases, Chinese investors, suppliers, employees and customers remain within the same network, creating a business environment that functions largely among Chinese nationals.
"When they see opportunities, they make use of them," he said, adding that some of these business networks expanded during a period when concerns about so-called grey capital activities were also growing.
He noted that the existence of such business ecosystems does not automatically mean laws have been broken. However, authorities should ensure that all businesses comply with Thai regulations and ownership requirements.
Restaurant controversy draws national attention
The controversy with only RMB also reignited concerns over tax compliance, foreign ownership restrictions and the possible use of Thai nominee shareholders.
Following the incident, authorities inspected businesses in the area. Some restaurants and shops displayed stickers stating that they accept Thai baht and have been certified by Bangkok authorities.
The Department of Business Development (DBD) later announced that it had identified 53 foreign-linked companies in Huai Khwang as potential nominee-risk cases requiring further investigation.
The agency also took action against the restaurant at the centre of the controversy.
Nominee businesses not limited to Huai Khwang
Chaichana Detdacho, a member of parliament, said the issue extends far beyond Huai Khwang.
According to Chaichana, several provinces across Thailand are facing similar concerns involving foreign investors who may be using Thai nominees to circumvent ownership restrictions under Thai law.
He called on the government to strengthen the business registration process and improve screening mechanisms to detect suspicious shareholding structures before businesses are approved.
Chaichana also suggested creating a dedicated government centre that would bring together all relevant agencies to identify legal loopholes and improve enforcement efforts.
"The government needs to examine where the legal gaps are and close them before problems occur," he said.
Government steps up enforcement
In response to growing concerns over nominee businesses, the Department of Business Development (DBD) has stepped up inspections in Huai Khwang and other parts of Thailand.
The agency recently identified 53 companies in Huai Khwang as potential nominee-risk cases and forwarded their information to the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and other agencies for further investigation.
Authorities are also tightening company registration procedures by requiring stronger financial verification from shareholders in high-risk businesses.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce is considering amendments to the Foreign Business Act to close loopholes that may allow foreigners to use nominee arrangements to bypass ownership restrictions.
Balancing investment and enforcement
The debate surrounding Huai Khwang reflects broader questions about Thailand's approach to foreign investment.
Chinese investment has contributed to economic activity, job creation and commercial growth in many parts of the country. At the same time, concerns over nominee arrangements and closed-loop business networks have prompted calls for stronger oversight.
As investigations continue, authorities face the challenge of encouraging legitimate investment while ensuring transparency and compliance with Thai laws.