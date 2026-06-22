Thailand's DBD steps up nominee crackdown with finance checks

The Department of Business Development (DBD) is pressing ahead with a crackdown on nominee businesses after finding that many bookkeepers and accounting offices held stakes in companies with foreign shareholders in eight high-risk provinces, involving more than 2,040 companies and combined share values of more than THB2.528 billion.

The department is preparing to tighten anti-nominee measures by closely examining shareholders’ financial trails, with enforcement to begin on Saturday (August 1, 2026).

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development under the Ministry of Commerce, said that over the past eight months, the department, together with related agencies, had stepped up efforts to prevent and suppress the use of Thai nationals as concealed representatives, or “nominees”, to ensure trade fairness and protect the country’s economic interests.

The inspections focused on six main high-risk business groups, namely:

Tourism and related businesses

Real estate businesses

E-commerce and logistics

Hotels and resorts

Agricultural businesses

Construction businesses

The department has issued a notice requiring Thai shareholders who invest jointly with foreign nationals, where foreign investment is less than half of the company, and the company therefore remains a Thai juristic person, to submit three months of financial evidence, or bank statements, dating back from the date of payment for capital or shares, to prove their real investment capacity.

The measure has been in force since Thursday (January 1), reducing the number of nominee-risk companies by 51.05% from Thursday (January 1) to Tuesday (March 31).