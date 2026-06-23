Thailand probes alleged broker fees over entry guarantee claims

Immigration Division 2 has ordered a fact-finding committee to examine rumours about a network of “bao guan” brokers allegedly demanding money in exchange for guaranteed entry to Thailand.

The brokers allegedly charged foreigners up to 10 times more after immigration checks were tightened, with prices set by visa type at between THB4,500 and THB12,000.

The move follows tougher screening aimed at blocking call-centre gangs, with refusals of entry since the start of 2026 exceeding 13,000.

The division stressed that if any officials are found to be involved, they will face decisive disciplinary and criminal action.

Alleged graft network charging foreigners 10 times more for guaranteed entry

Pol Col Pongthorn Pongratchatanan, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2 and its spokesman, clarified the case after online media published information about a network of Chinese brokers claiming they could guarantee passage through immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, known as “bao guan”.

These brokers allegedly charged foreigners up to 10 times more, or about THB4,500 to THB12,000, depending on risk level and visa type.