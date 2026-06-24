Tik Shiro jailed for two years over fatal drink-driving crash

Court refuses to suspend prison sentence
The Min Buri Criminal Court has sentenced well-known singer Manaswin “Tik Shiro” Nantasane to two years in prison without suspension after finding him guilty in a drink-driving case that caused the deaths of two people.
The ruling was delivered on June 24, 2026, with the court finding that the defendant had driven while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in a fatal crash.
The court initially imposed a four-year prison term, but reduced the sentence by half to two years because the defendant confessed, which the court considered useful to the proceedings.
The defendant was in the process of seeking bail after the ruling.
According to a summary of the judgment released by the court’s media office, the defendant was found guilty under Section 291 of the Criminal Code and the Land Traffic Act B.E. 2522, including Sections 43 (2), 43 (4) and Section 160 ter, paragraph four.
The court found that the defendant’s conduct constituted one act violating several legal provisions. It therefore imposed punishment under the offence carrying the heaviest penalty: driving while intoxicated and causing death, in line with Section 90 of the Criminal Code.
The four-year sentence was reduced to two years under Section 78 of the Criminal Code because the defendant pleaded guilty.
Court cites seriousness of the case
In considering whether to suspend the sentence, the court reviewed the circumstances of the case and the defendant’s background report.
The court noted that although the defendant had shown remorse by attending the funerals of the deceased and had paid compensation to their relatives, the parties had still not reached a final settlement on damages.
The court said the defendant had driven while intoxicated and should have understood that alcohol would impair his ability to drive. It added that the offence was avoidable, but the defendant failed to avoid it.
The court considered the crash to be serious because it caused the deaths of two people. For that reason, it ruled that the sentence should not be suspended.
The court also ordered the revocation of the defendant’s driving licence and instructed that the order be reported to the registrar.
However, the court rejected a request by the co-plaintiffs to confiscate the vehicle involved in the case.
The court said the public prosecutor’s indictment had not included a request to confiscate the vehicle as evidence. As a result, the co-plaintiffs had no authority to seek confiscation beyond the scope of the indictment, and the request was dismissed.
Court grants bail pending appeal
The court granted bail to Tik Shiro at 200,000 baht and barred him from leaving the country.
After the court sentenced the defendant to imprisonment without suspension, he submitted a bail request, using an insurance policy worth 200,000 baht as surety.
The court approved temporary release pending appeal, setting bail at 200,000 baht.
The court also imposed conditions prohibiting him from travelling outside the kingdom unless granted permission by the court. He is also banned from committing any act similar to the offence in this case. Any violation would be deemed a breach of the bail agreement.
After being granted bail, Tik Shiro immediately left the court without giving interviews to the media.