Singer Tik Shiro apologises over fatal traffic smash

A vehicle driven by famed ’90s singer Sirisak ‘Tik Shiro’ Nuntasane hit a motorcycle in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district early on Thursday morning, killing a 28-year-old woman and severely injuring her brother.

Police were alerted at 4am that a van had collided with a motorcycle on a bridge on Sukhapiban 5 Road, over Theparak Road. Officers responding to the call found the body of Thianporn Siwapornpitak, 28, along with a wrecked Honda motorcycle on the bridge.

Thianporn’s brother, Jakaphak, 21, was discovered lying on the road 10 metres below the bridge. He was rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital with severe injuries.

Their sister Jinnipha, 24, told police that the three siblings were riding over the bridge when she asked Jakaphak to stop so she could retrieve a water bottle she had dropped. As her brother stopped in the left-hand lane, a van travelling at high speed hit Thianporn and Jakaphak on the bike, killing the woman and throwing the man off the bridge, she said.

Jinnipha escaped uninjured, having stepped off the bike before it was hit.

Sirisak, 63, waited at the scene to give a statement to police.

He reportedly prostrated in front of Jinnipha and apologised for the collision that killed her sister and injured her brother.

The singer said he was in shock, adding that this was the first road accident he had ever experienced. He accompanied police to Kanna Yao station for questioning and a blood-alcohol test.

Sirisak, known by his stage name Tik Shiro, is a singer, songwriter, music producer, and actor, best known for his work in the 1990s. Once dubbed "Thailand’s Michael Jackson", he was influenced by Jackson's singing and dancing style.