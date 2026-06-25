Thailand, Kazakhstan set 2027–2028 roadmap to boost tourism

High-level talks in Kazakhstan

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held talks with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yerzhan Kosherbayev in Kazakhstan on 25 June 2026 local time, following an official invitation aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.





The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Thailand and the Republic of Kazakhstan across multiple strategic sectors.

Following the discussions, both ministers signed an Action Plan covering 2027 and 2028, establishing a formal roadmap for practical cooperation in key areas.

The agreement is intended to serve as a framework for long-term collaboration between the two countries.