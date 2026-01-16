Thailand, Kazakhstan move forward to expand trade and economic links

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed that she discussed with Arman Issetov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand, on January 14, to explore ways to further strengthen trade relations and economic cooperation between Thailand and Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is a promising emerging market for Thailand due to its high economic growth rate.
Despite being a landlocked country, Kazakhstan serves as a "land-linked" hub for Thailand, acting as a gateway for Thai goods and services into the Central Asian market, a region with over 80 million people.
Its logistics system also connects to Europe, allowing for rapid cargo transport.
Conversely, Thailand serves as a commercial gateway for Kazakhstan into the ASEAN region.
During the meeting, both parties emphasised the opportunity to build a comprehensive partnership, particularly in:
Suphajee stated that the Ambassador invited the Thai delegation to visit Kazakhstan for major trade fairs in 2026, including:
The Ambassador also proposed a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and requested Thailand to consider establishing a Thai Trade Centre in Kazakhstan to promote Thai products and services.
Both sides agreed to convene the 1st Meeting of the Thailand-Kazakhstan Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as soon as possible.
This meeting aims to produce concrete results under the existing Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation and explore the possibility of negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in sectors of mutual interest.
A parallel private sector forum is also being considered.
The Minister extended an invitation to Kazakhstani business leaders to participate in key trade events hosted by the Ministry of Commerce in 2026:
“The Ministry of Commerce recognises that trade and investment must be mutually beneficial, focusing on enhancing the value chain and fostering long-term cooperation between the business sectors of both nations,” said Suphajee.
Kazakhstan is Thailand’s 2nd largest trading partner within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and ranks 99th globally.
Key Thai Exports: Automobiles and parts, machinery, refined oil, rubber products, gems and jewellery, electrical switchboards, computers and parts, medical devices, and aerospace components.
Key Thai Imports: Crude oil, metal ores and scrap, chemicals, medical/scientific instruments, miscellaneous manufactured goods, paper products, textiles, and iron/steel.