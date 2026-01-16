Thailand, Kazakhstan move forward to expand trade and economic links

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed that she discussed with Arman Issetov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand, on January 14, to explore ways to further strengthen trade relations and economic cooperation between Thailand and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a promising emerging market for Thailand due to its high economic growth rate.

Despite being a landlocked country, Kazakhstan serves as a "land-linked" hub for Thailand, acting as a gateway for Thai goods and services into the Central Asian market, a region with over 80 million people.

Its logistics system also connects to Europe, allowing for rapid cargo transport.

Conversely, Thailand serves as a commercial gateway for Kazakhstan into the ASEAN region.