Thailand, Kazakhstan move forward to expand trade and economic links

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

Thailand eyes Kazakhstan as a strategic 'land-linked' gateway to Central Asia’s 80-million-strong market, aiming to integrate supply chains and boost S-Curve industries through a new bilateral partnership.

  • Thailand and Kazakhstan are strengthening economic ties by positioning Kazakhstan as a "land-linked" gateway for Thai goods into Central Asia and Europe, and Thailand as a commercial gateway for Kazakhstan into ASEAN.
  • Key areas for collaboration include agricultural and food products, SME development, and a strategic supply chain partnership where Kazakhstan provides raw minerals like copper and iron for Thailand's S-Curve industries.
  • The two nations have agreed to convene the first Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting to implement their trade agreement and explore the possibility of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
  • To foster direct business connections, both countries are inviting each other to major trade fairs in 2026, focusing on sectors such as food, logistics, and gems & jewellery.

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed that she discussed with Arman Issetov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand, on January 14, to explore ways to further strengthen trade relations and economic cooperation between Thailand and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a promising emerging market for Thailand due to its high economic growth rate.

Despite being a landlocked country, Kazakhstan serves as a "land-linked" hub for Thailand, acting as a gateway for Thai goods and services into the Central Asian market, a region with over 80 million people.

Its logistics system also connects to Europe, allowing for rapid cargo transport.

Conversely, Thailand serves as a commercial gateway for Kazakhstan into the ASEAN region.

Strategic Partnership and Supply Chain Collaboration

During the meeting, both parties emphasised the opportunity to build a comprehensive partnership, particularly in:

  • Focusing on agricultural and food products.
  • Leveraging the expertise of the Department of Business Development (DBD) to collaborate on skill enhancement for SMEs.
  • Kazakhstan’s rich reserves of minerals such as copper, iron, and natural gas are vital raw materials for Thailand’s promoted S-Curve industries.

Invitations and Institutional Cooperation

Suphajee stated that the Ambassador invited the Thai delegation to visit Kazakhstan for major trade fairs in 2026, including:

  1. InterFood Astana 2026 (May 13–15, 2026)
  2. FoodExpo Qazakhstan 2026 (November 11–13, 2026)

The Ambassador also proposed a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and requested Thailand to consider establishing a Thai Trade Centre in Kazakhstan to promote Thai products and services.

Both sides agreed to convene the 1st Meeting of the Thailand-Kazakhstan Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as soon as possible.

This meeting aims to produce concrete results under the existing Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation and explore the possibility of negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in sectors of mutual interest.

A parallel private sector forum is also being considered.

Promoting Thai Trade Events

The Minister extended an invitation to Kazakhstani business leaders to participate in key trade events hosted by the Ministry of Commerce in 2026:

  • Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair: February 22–26 and September 8–12.
  • THAIFEX–HOREC Asia: March 11–13 (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering).
  • THAIFEX–ANUGA Asia: May 26–30 (Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show).
  • TILOG-LOGISTIX: August 19–21 (Logistics and cargo management).

“The Ministry of Commerce recognises that trade and investment must be mutually beneficial, focusing on enhancing the value chain and fostering long-term cooperation between the business sectors of both nations,” said Suphajee.

Trade Statistics and Key Commodities

Kazakhstan is Thailand’s 2nd largest trading partner within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and ranks 99th globally.

  • 2024 Trade Volume: US$153.32 million (Exports: US$98.39M | Imports: US$54.94M).
  • 2025 (January–November) Trade Volume: US$165.07 million (Exports: US$88.83M | Imports: US$76.24M).

Key Thai Exports: Automobiles and parts, machinery, refined oil, rubber products, gems and jewellery, electrical switchboards, computers and parts, medical devices, and aerospace components.

Key Thai Imports: Crude oil, metal ores and scrap, chemicals, medical/scientific instruments, miscellaneous manufactured goods, paper products, textiles, and iron/steel.

