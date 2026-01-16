Geoeconomics and economic instability take centre stage in 2026

After a year of geopolitical turbulence and exponential technological shifts, the critical question global leaders and investors are asking is: "What will we face in 2026?"

The Global Risks Report 2026 by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which aggregates perspectives from over 1,300 global leaders and risk experts, illustrates a significant transition into the "Age of Competition."

While global risk dynamics are intensifying and broadening, the report emphasises that the future is not a fixed conclusion, but rather the result of decisions made by the global community today.

However, current signals point toward an increasingly "Multipolar" world, where confrontation is beginning to replace cooperation and trust.

Half of the respondents view the global situation over the next two years as "turbulent" or even "stormy."

Looking ahead ten years, concerns escalate further, with nearly one in five seeing a risk of "Global Catastrophic Risks."