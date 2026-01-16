Bank of Thailand Shifts from Stability Guardian to Economic Growth Driver

Central bank adopts proactive role to tackle structural issues as GDP growth slows to 1.5%, launches debt relief and SME support programmes.

Thailand's central bank is fundamentally reshaping its role from maintaining stability to actively driving economic growth as the country faces mounting structural challenges and slowing GDP expansion.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has launched aggressive measures to assist retail debtors through its "Close Debt, Move Forward" programme whilst supporting SME lending to facilitate business transformation into new industries.

The institution is also tackling issues affecting baht stability by preparing to regulate online gold trading and using legal powers to trace digital currency transactions, particularly USDT, to combat grey capital flows.

Governor Vitai Ratanakorn, speaking at the CEO Day hosted by Krunthep Turakij on Thursday, warned that Thailand's economy this year faces significant headwinds, with GDP growth projected at just 1.5%, down from 2.2% last year.

The slowdown stems primarily from plummeting exports, which are forecast to grow merely 0.6% compared to 12.8% previously, shaving approximately 0.4% off GDP.

Government spending delays during the caretaker administration period have further dampened growth by 0.2-0.3%.