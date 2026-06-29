The Nation’s 56th anniversary highlights 56 Thailand-only trends

For more than half a century, The Nation has followed Thailand’s transformation with the independence, curiosity and clarity that define trusted journalism. To mark its 56th anniversary, The Nation is turning that lens towards the forces shaping the country’s next chapter.
The result is “Thailand-only trends”, an exclusive, free anniversary supplement bringing together 56 distinctive trends that reflect Thailand’s energy, imagination and growing global relevance.
From lifestyle and culture to business, sustainability, technology, urban development and the future of work, the special edition captures the ideas, people and movements defining Thailand today. It explores how Thai creativity is moving beyond soft power into strategy, how businesses are rethinking growth, and how innovation rooted in local identity is increasingly gaining international attention.
At a time of shifting geopolitical currents and rapid technological change, Thailand’s story is not only about resilience; it is about reinvention. Across industries, forward-looking companies are adapting their corporate strategies, embracing sustainability, investing in new capabilities, and finding fresh ways to compete in a fast-changing world.
The supplement offers sharp, practical insights into this evolving business landscape, highlighting how Thailand’s strengths are being translated into opportunity. It also reflects a broader national confidence: the belief that Thai ideas, products, services and experiences can speak to the world while remaining deeply connected to their roots.
The Nation 56th Anniversary Edition: 56 Thailand-Only Trends invites readers to discover the trends captivating global attention and the forces helping project Thailand’s potential onto the international stage.
The special supplement is published in the July 1, 2026 issue of Bangkokbiznews and is also available online at www.nationthailand.com.