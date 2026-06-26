Udon Thani set for aviation hub push as flights rise 50%

The Transport Ministry is speeding up infrastructure development to support economic and tourism growth, with the government now positioning Udon Thani as a key mechanism linking the Northeast with international markets.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit has opened proactive talks with executives of Thai Vietjet to upgrade regional airports into full-scale aviation hubs.

The talks involved senior airline executives, led by Pinyot Pibulsonggram, deputy chief executive officer for commercial and customer relations, Sayada Benjakul, deputy chief executive officer for corporate relations, and representatives from the Department of Airports. The discussions focused on improving convenience for passengers and strengthening regional air connectivity.

Thai Vietjet is preparing to increase domestic flight frequencies by 50%, from 98 to 147 flights per week, covering return services between Bangkok and key airports.

In addition to Udon Thani, the expanded network will cover Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Surat Thani and Ubon Ratchathani, supporting travel links and helping drive local economies.