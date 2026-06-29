One injured as PT petrol stations attacked in Yala and Pattani

Three PT petrol stations in Yala and Pattani were hit by fires and explosions on Sunday night (June 28), leaving one person injured at one of the sites, in what officials believe was an attempt to stir unrest in the area.
Preliminary checks found that the incidents took place at three separate locations.
Security officials in the area described the attacks at all three sites as similar in nature. The suspects were reportedly a group of about six young men who arrived on two motorcycles. All were dressed entirely in black.
Upon reaching the targeted petrol stations, the group split into two teams. One team acted as lookouts and threatened members of the public and station employees, forcing them to leave the area and clearing the way for the attack.
The other team then moved inside and planted suspicious objects, which led to explosions and fires.
After the incidents, soldiers, police, administrative officials and local firefighting teams rushed to the scenes to inspect the damage and bring the situation under control.
Authorities sealed off the surrounding areas for safety reasons, amid concerns that secondary explosive devices may have been planted to target responding officers.
Officials believe the attacks were intended to create unrest in the area.