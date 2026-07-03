Bangkok accelerates flood defences for coming rainy season

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent secretary Narong Ruengsri has outlined the city’s flood preparations for the rainy season, saying the work focuses on systematic water management in both the short and long term to reduce the impact on people’s daily lives and the economy.
As part of its immediate preparations, the BMA said it is working to ensure its drainage system is 100 per cent ready before rain arrives.
More than 98 per cent of planned drain cleaning has been completed, while over 99 per cent of canal dredging and waterway clearance has been carried out to remove recurring bottlenecks.
The city has installed pumps at all 560 identified high-risk locations and prepared 12 rapid-response mobile pumping units.
Weather radar, rain gauges and canal water level data have been linked to the flood prevention centre, allowing real-time monitoring and analysis around the clock.
Eastern Bangkok has been made a priority, with the BMA accelerating the opening of the Bueng Nong Bon drainage tunnel by 2026 to speed the flow of water out of the main canal network.
The city is also moving ahead with an extension from Bueng Nong Bon to Khlong Prawet Burirom and Khlong Si, covering Lat Krabang, Nong Chok, Khlong Sam Wa, Min Buri, Saphan Sung and Prawet.
The project is expected to support the drainage capacity of up to 60 cubic metres per second.
Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 and be completed in 2031.
The BMA is also coordinating with the Royal Irrigation Department and the neighbouring provinces of Pathum Thani, Chachoengsao and Samut Prakan to jointly monitor risk points and quickly drain water from branch canals into the main system.
The aim is to prevent floodwater from remaining for prolonged periods.
Residents can follow water updates and report incidents through Facebook Bangkok.Water, Line @ddsbma or by calling 0 2248 5115.