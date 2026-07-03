Bangkok accelerates flood defences for coming rainy season

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent secretary Narong Ruengsri has outlined the city’s flood preparations for the rainy season, saying the work focuses on systematic water management in both the short and long term to reduce the impact on people’s daily lives and the economy.

As part of its immediate preparations, the BMA said it is working to ensure its drainage system is 100 per cent ready before rain arrives.

More than 98 per cent of planned drain cleaning has been completed, while over 99 per cent of canal dredging and waterway clearance has been carried out to remove recurring bottlenecks.