Thai police arrest husband and wife in Melbourne heroin case

Police investigators in Loei, working with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and related police units, have detained a husband and wife as Thai authorities widen their investigation into an alleged transnational narcotics network linked to a Thai Airways flight attendant arrested in Australia.

The operation followed the case of a Thai Airways flight attendant identified in Thai reports as Mina, who was detained by Australian police at Melbourne Airport over allegations that about 1 kilogram of heroin had been concealed in her luggage. Thai police and related agencies then expanded the inquiry to identify the person who had allegedly sent the parcel linked to the case.

At about 1pm on Thursday (July 2), investigators from Chiang Khan Police Station went to a house in That subdistrict of Chiang Khan district in Loei after learning that Athit, 43, and Thatsaphon, 42, were linked to an address in Pak Tom subdistrict of Chiang Khan. They were not found at the property.