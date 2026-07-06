Thais turn cautious as living costs and economic uncertainty cloud second half

Thai online users are putting financial security ahead of risk-taking as high living costs, debt pressure and economic uncertainty weigh on public sentiment going into the second half of 2026.
A LINE TODAY POLL, based on more than 12,000 online votes from June 15-28, offers a snapshot of how Thai consumers viewed the first half of the year. The findings point to a society still under pressure from the global economy, geopolitical tensions, political transition and stubbornly high household expenses.
Living costs top public concerns
The clearest message from the poll is that daily expenses remain the main issue people want the government to tackle.
Asked what the government should urgently address in 2026, 38.5% of respondents chose the control of basic living costs, especially electricity bills and fuel prices. Another 21.31% wanted wages and salaries restructured to better match living costs, while 13.55% pointed to household debt and informal debt.
The results underline how “pocketbook” issues still dominate public concerns. Even as the country moves through political and economic transition, household budgets remain the most immediate pressure for many people.
Cash becomes the safest choice
Uncertainty is also shaping how people manage their money.
The largest group of respondents, 40.6%, said they were holding cash while waiting for the situation to become clearer. Another 18.81% had shifted money into safer assets such as gold, while 16.73% preferred bonds or government debt instruments.
The figures suggest that financial stability now matters more than chasing returns. For many households, preserving cash has become a practical response to unclear economic, political and cost-of-living conditions.
High fuel costs weigh on travel plans
Rising fuel prices and living costs are also affecting travel behaviour, especially overseas trips.
The poll found that 26.59% of respondents had cancelled overseas travel plans to save money. Another 23.25% said they still planned to travel as scheduled, while 23.08% said they had no clear travel plans.
The results show how cost pressure is moving beyond daily household spending and into lifestyle decisions. For some consumers, travel is now being delayed, scaled back or reconsidered until the economic outlook becomes clearer.
Safety remains a public demand
Beyond economic issues, safety also emerged as a major concern after several serious accidents in the first half of the year, including construction-related incidents and transport accidents.
When asked what should be done, 24.53% of respondents chose building stronger public awareness of safe road use. Another 19.76% wanted stricter traffic laws, while 13.21% called for improvements to road conditions, lighting and traffic signs.
The responses indicate that people want both structural fixes and behavioural change, rather than relying on enforcement alone.
Soft power still offers hope
Despite the economic pressure, the poll also showed that culture and entertainment remain sources of optimism and potential economic opportunity.
Loy Krathong was the festival most respondents wanted to see promoted as soft power in the second half of the year, winning 55.79% of votes. It was followed by the Eastern Fruit Festival at 16.16% and Phi Ta Khon at 10.53%.
Music and T-POP also continued to capture public attention. Among viral songs in the first half, “Oo Bo Jang” by Bie Sukrit ranked first with 26.98%, followed by “Hop” by PROXIE at 20.21% and “Hallo Mo” by Uno Lauwthong at 8.7%.
In the popular T-POP category, Butterbear’s “Jelly Heart” led with 46.07%, followed by NuNew’s “NEW SEASON” at 30.14% and “WHY” by SVRN, also known as Porsche-Sivakorn, at 4.8%.
Fast walking leads health trend hopes
Health is another area where respondents appear to favour simple, accessible activities.
Fast walking was the activity people most wanted to see go viral in the second half of the year, with 27.20% of votes. Ballroom dancing followed with 23.41%, while outdoor yoga received 12.93%.
The trend suggests that health interests are shifting towards activities that can fit easily into daily life, rather than only image-driven fitness goals.
Taken together, the LINE TODAY POLL reflects a cautious but resilient mood among Thai online users. Cost of living, debt, safety and financial security remain key concerns, but culture, music, festivals and health still offer areas of hope as the country moves into the second half of 2026.