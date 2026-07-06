Thais turn cautious as living costs and economic uncertainty cloud second half

Thai online users are putting financial security ahead of risk-taking as high living costs, debt pressure and economic uncertainty weigh on public sentiment going into the second half of 2026.

A LINE TODAY POLL, based on more than 12,000 online votes from June 15-28, offers a snapshot of how Thai consumers viewed the first half of the year. The findings point to a society still under pressure from the global economy, geopolitical tensions, political transition and stubbornly high household expenses.

Living costs top public concerns

The clearest message from the poll is that daily expenses remain the main issue people want the government to tackle.

Asked what the government should urgently address in 2026, 38.5% of respondents chose the control of basic living costs, especially electricity bills and fuel prices. Another 21.31% wanted wages and salaries restructured to better match living costs, while 13.55% pointed to household debt and informal debt.

The results underline how “pocketbook” issues still dominate public concerns. Even as the country moves through political and economic transition, household budgets remain the most immediate pressure for many people.

Cash becomes the safest choice

Uncertainty is also shaping how people manage their money.

The largest group of respondents, 40.6%, said they were holding cash while waiting for the situation to become clearer. Another 18.81% had shifted money into safer assets such as gold, while 16.73% preferred bonds or government debt instruments.

The figures suggest that financial stability now matters more than chasing returns. For many households, preserving cash has become a practical response to unclear economic, political and cost-of-living conditions.