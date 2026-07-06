Online scam reports rise to 5,588 in a week, losses top B207m

Thailand recorded 5,588 online scam complaints in the week of June 28 to July 4, 2026, with total losses of 207.73 million baht, the Anti Cyber Scam Center (ACSC) said.
The figures, reported through the ThaiPoliceOnline system, marked an increase from the previous week in both case numbers and financial damage. Complaints rose by 496 cases, while losses increased by more than 47.5 million baht.
ACSC data showed that goods and services fraud remained the most common type of online crime, with 4,400 cases, accounting for 78.7% of all complaints during the week.
However, the centre said the most financially damaging category was impersonation fraud, which caused losses of 71.75 million baht. The figures underline a key pattern in online crime: some scams occur frequently, but others cause much heavier financial damage per case.
The ACSC warned that the most serious threat now comes from scammers impersonating government officials, particularly police officers, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).
Victims are often falsely accused of involvement in money laundering or other criminal offences, then pressured into transferring money for so-called “asset checks” or to prove their innocence.
The centre stressed that government officials do not call people to notify them of criminal charges, do not send arrest warrants through LINE, do not conduct interrogations by video call and never ask people to transfer money for asset verification.
Over the same week, the ACSC worked with banks and relevant agencies to assist victims and stop transfers in time in 18 cases.
A total of 28 victims were helped, preventing losses of more than 2.12 million baht.
One major case involved a Chinese man who was allegedly deceived by a transnational call-centre gang into transferring around 10 million baht before being manipulated into demanding ransom money from his own family. Authorities later located and rescued him safely in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.
Another case involved a 44-year-old woman who was tricked into investing in gold trading through a suspected fake banking website, losing more than 2 million baht after being unable to withdraw her funds.
The ACSC urged people receiving suspicious calls to avoid continuing the conversation, refuse to add unknown callers on LINE, avoid transferring money and hang up immediately.
People who have been deceived or suffered losses can file a complaint through ThaiPoliceOnline or contact the AOC 1441 hotline, which the ACSC lists as an official support channel.