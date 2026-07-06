Online scam reports rise to 5,588 in a week, losses top B207m

The centre stressed that government officials do not call people to notify them of criminal charges, do not send arrest warrants through LINE, do not conduct interrogations by video call and never ask people to transfer money for asset verification.

ACSC prevents over B2.1m in losses

Over the same week, the ACSC worked with banks and relevant agencies to assist victims and stop transfers in time in 18 cases.

A total of 28 victims were helped, preventing losses of more than 2.12 million baht.

One major case involved a Chinese man who was allegedly deceived by a transnational call-centre gang into transferring around 10 million baht before being manipulated into demanding ransom money from his own family. Authorities later located and rescued him safely in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

Another case involved a 44-year-old woman who was tricked into investing in gold trading through a suspected fake banking website, losing more than 2 million baht after being unable to withdraw her funds.

Public urged to hang up immediately

The ACSC urged people receiving suspicious calls to avoid continuing the conversation, refuse to add unknown callers on LINE, avoid transferring money and hang up immediately.

People who have been deceived or suffered losses can file a complaint through ThaiPoliceOnline or contact the AOC 1441 hotline, which the ACSC lists as an official support channel.