Thai military says it is ready across land, sea and air as JIC rejects Cambodian claims



Three key principles for Air Force operations

During the visit, Praphas emphasised three key principles for Royal Thai Air Force operations:

Protect personnel and equipment to maintain mission readiness. Prevent friendly losses through integration, coordination and accurate intelligence. Operate strictly under international law and rules of engagement, focusing only on legitimate military targets, observing necessity and proportionality, and avoiding impact on civilians.

The government, Defence Ministry and commanders at all levels continue to monitor the situation closely, while taking full care of troop rights, welfare and morale alongside all-dimensional security preparedness.

Praphas said Thailand was now more prepared than during the previous two incidents.

“We are currently holding high ground, which we control through the capability of our land, naval and air forces. Therefore, for Cambodia to attack us is not easy,” he said.

He urged confidence in Thailand’s weapons, strongholds and personnel.

He said joint operations among the three armed forces were already part of Thai military doctrine and border defence planning, with close coordination among all services.

Military targets, he said, are prioritised carefully, especially those that could affect the battle area.

“There is no wasteful use of force. Every bomb must achieve its effect. We use our capabilities with maximum efficiency, based on rules of engagement and international law,” he said.

He added that no country had condemned Thailand’s actions, while warning that fake news is not sustainable and urging the public to trust security agencies and wait for information from official spokespersons.



JIC criticises Cambodian leaders over ‘fake news’

Praphas said Cambodian leaders’ participation in what he described as fake news amounted to self-harm.

“As long as leaders come down to play this game themselves, whatever they say cannot be believed,” he said.

He referred to comments by Thailand’s Chief of Defence Forces, saying one thing was discussed in meetings but another was later said publicly.

“The more they do this, the more they devalue themselves. From now on, whatever they say will not be seen as true,” he said.

He claimed the Cambodian side’s objective was to communicate with its own public after failing to protect people affected by decisions made by its leaders.

“They are trying to justify themselves in order to remain in power,” he said.

Praphas said Thailand would continue to present facts consistently.

He cited Cambodia’s claims in China that Thailand had encroached on Cambodian territory and left Cambodian people homeless, calling them untrue.

Thailand, he said, is acting in line with joint statements regarding troop deployment and control of necessary areas.

He added that dialogue could resume in the future if trust returns, but said it was unclear when that would happen.

“If provocation continues like this, it is not yet the time to talk, because it would serve no purpose,” he said.

Praphas also said the JIC continues to communicate without additional remuneration.

“We are not like some foreign countries that hire lobbyists and spend millions of baht but lack spirit and patriotism. We and the team working here do this with love for the nation,” he said.



Army, Defence Ministry and Navy spokespersons underline readiness

Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, deputy Army spokesperson, said the visit showed the strength of troops in an area that belongs to Thailand.

She said infrastructure and utilities in the area demonstrated readiness, adding that similar preparedness was seen elsewhere. The purpose of the visit, she said, was to present facts to the public.

Commander Natthanai Chunpleng, deputy Defence Ministry spokesperson, said the project “Running Water, Bright Electricity, Good Roads and Phone Signal” reflected the Defence Minister’s commitment to developing infrastructure to support personnel.

He said feedback from troops in the area had been positive, helping ensure readiness and public confidence.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, Navy spokesperson, said areas under Navy responsibility, both on land and at sea, remained orderly. He also said construction of the border fence was progressing, marking an important first step for further development.



Thailand reaffirms peaceful approach

Thailand reaffirmed that it operates according to peaceful principles and international law, with no policy of provocation or creating conflict.

At the same time, security agencies remain fully prepared to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity and public safety.

The JIC said it remains committed to providing accurate, timely and verifiable information to build public understanding and confidence.