Thailand pushes integrated ticketing across urban rail network

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT), under the Ministry of Transport, is moving ahead with a study of a common fare system that would set a fare range of 17-45 baht per trip for electric train services and eliminate duplicate entry charges when passengers change lines or operators.

The policy is intended to ease the cost-of-living burden and encourage greater use of mass transit.

At a public hearing on a study into rail fare rates on Monday (July 20, 2026), Pichet Khunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, said the policy would connect all electric train lines into a single network, make journeys more convenient, reduce private car use and ease traffic congestion.

The DRT also plans to submit the proposal to the committee responsible for advancing the electric train fare policy at a meeting this week or next week, in an effort to accelerate the transfer of the Green and Gold lines from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to the oversight of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).