Thailand pushes integrated ticketing across urban rail network

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT), under the Ministry of Transport, is moving ahead with a study of a common fare system that would set a fare range of 17-45 baht per trip for electric train services and eliminate duplicate entry charges when passengers change lines or operators.
The policy is intended to ease the cost-of-living burden and encourage greater use of mass transit.
At a public hearing on a study into rail fare rates on Monday (July 20, 2026), Pichet Khunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, said the policy would connect all electric train lines into a single network, make journeys more convenient, reduce private car use and ease traffic congestion.
The DRT also plans to submit the proposal to the committee responsible for advancing the electric train fare policy at a meeting this week or next week, in an effort to accelerate the transfer of the Green and Gold lines from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to the oversight of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).
The process would begin with the Gold Line and the Green Line extensions, which can be transferred immediately for accounting purposes.
For the main Green Line, the contracting party under the concession would be changed from the BMA to the MRTA.
If the contract cannot be amended, the transfer would wait until the concession expires in 2029.
Pichet confirmed that the 17-45 baht fare policy would proceed as planned even though some routes remain subject to concession agreements, as the government would directly subsidise passengers’ fares while concessionaires continued to collect fares under the existing terms.
For payments, the DRT will push for EMV cards to become the common standard for the integrated ticketing system because the system can link journey data and refund fare differences to passengers within three days.
The department is in talks with the BMA and operators about installing additional EMV card readers on the Green Line, while also studying how the Rabbit Card could be adapted to support EMV in the future.
The 17-45 baht fare entitlement will be available only to Thai nationals who hold EMV cards and can verify their identities through the banking system.
Foreign nationals will continue to pay standard fares.
The DRT aims for all electric train lines to support EMV and fully join the integrated ticketing system by 2027.
Athiphu Chitranukroh, deputy director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, said the 40 baht daily pass for the Purple and Red lines would remain in place until the common fare system took effect.
He also proposed eight measures to promote rail use, including monthly passes, passes for school and university students, membership benefits and cooperation with the private sector, to encourage more people to use mass transit.