Thailand urged to revise milk powder import controls

Group 1 businesses were asked to determine how much additional surplus raw milk they could buy. A small working group has been established to examine the details and seek a solution for dairy farmers.

“Farmers have a simple condition. If they can sell their raw milk, they do not object to milk powder imports,” the source said.

“They are asking operators to deal with the domestic raw-milk supply first to help farmers.”

Imports under World Trade Organisation quotas and those allocated to Group 2 are not affected because they form part of regular quota rounds already linked to memorandums of understanding on raw-milk purchases, the source added.

Attention will now turn to the amount of surplus milk Group 1 companies agree to buy in exchange for the release of quotas covering imports from Australia and New Zealand, which are important sources of raw materials for Thailand’s dairy industry.

Proposed 8% requirement for Thai milk powder

Amnuay Thongkhak, chairman and chief adviser to the board of Wang Nam Yen Dairy Cooperative, attributed the domestic raw-milk surplus, which has led some farmers to discard milk, largely to imports from both within and outside established quotas.

Combined milk powder imports total about 90,000 tonnes a year, he said.





Amnuay also argued that several large dairy-product companies operating under foreign brand names mainly act as importers of overseas milk powder for domestic use.

He said discussions had been held with the permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives and the director-general of the Cooperative Promotion Department on requiring importers to purchase domestically produced milk powder alongside imports.

Under the proposal, businesses seeking to obtain 100 parts of milk powder supply would be permitted to import 92 parts and would have to buy the remaining 8% from Thai producers.

The requirement would cover all operators, including companies that already buy raw milk and those that have never purchased it.

“From now on, any company importing milk powder would also have to buy Thai-produced milk powder at a rate of 8% to support domestic farmers,” Amnuay said.

Cooperative defends domestic product quality

Amnuay maintained that milk powder produced by Wang Nam Yen Dairy Cooperative met standards comparable with imported products, including its regular and skimmed milk powder.

He said the cooperative’s laboratory held a global Grade A certification, while its factory had achieved Grade B status, which he described as a high international standard.

“Businesses operating in Thailand and selling to Thai consumers should support Thai products,” he said.

He argued that the proposed measure would benefit both businesses and farmers while reducing the government’s need to provide repeated budget support to cover price differences.

Amnuay predicted that milk powder prices would rise if the global economy recovered in 2027, prompting companies to compete for domestic raw-milk supplies again.