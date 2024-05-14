PM wants Hua Hin Airport to be upgraded for international flights

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Transport Ministry to accelerate the expansion of Hua Hin Airport’s runway so it can be upgraded into an international airport.

Speaking to reporters while visiting the airport on Monday, Srettha said he wants the airport to be upgraded within a year and a half and renamed Hua Hin Diamond International Airport.

He said that once upgraded, more flights could land in Hua Hin, resulting in more tourists visiting Prachuap Khiri Khan and the neighbouring Phetchaburi province. Hua Hin, some three hours from Bangkok, is a popular seaside town in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Srettha stopped by to check out the airport one day before holding a Cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi. Joining him were Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Deputy Transport Ministers Manaporn Charoensri and Surapong Piyachote.