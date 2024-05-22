Srettha revives economic ministers’ meetings to brainstorm growth ideas

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday that Srettha was bringing back the system of holding meetings of the council of economic ministers ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting with the immediate goal of reviving the economy.

Srettha has asked the economic ministers to meet at 4pm on Monday after the Office of National Economic and Social Development Council lowered this year’s growth prediction to 2.5%, Chai said.

The spokesman said Srettha would order ministers of economic ministries and representatives of other concerned government agencies to brainstorm measures to boost growth at the May 27 meeting.