Trade, digital transformation, green economy will build Asia: PM

Srettha also noted that multilateral cooperation and globalisation are declining as great powers compete against each other. Yet, he said, there is plenty of opportunity to restore regional collaboration.

As for digital transformation, he said the world is changing in a big way and the region will need to consider its benefits and losses, developing human resources, promoting education and enforcing law that supports innovations.

“Asian countries must coexist and show their roles on the global stage,” he said, adding that to achieve this, Asian countries need to collaborate on trade and investment, green transition and digital transformation.

When it comes to trade and investment, he said Asia should promote multilateral cooperation with the World Trade Organisation, as well as push for a fair, transparent and comprehensive free trade and investment ecosystem. He added that free trade agreements (FTAs) can help expand Asian economic partnerships and bolster trade and investment.

The premier also thanked Japan for promoting the collaboration between the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and Southeast Asia. “Thailand currently has 15 FTAs with 19 countries,” he said, adding that agreements with seven countries are in the pipeline, including the European Union and European Free Trade Association.

Srettha further added that Thailand is improving the investment ecosystem and standards to boost the country’s global competitiveness and attract more investors.