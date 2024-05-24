Court strikes down EC rules that imposed curbs on Senate candidates

These regulations concerned limiting a candidate’s introduction to not more than two A4 pages, the method of electronic introduction, and the prohibition of candidates who are artists or media professionals from using their talents to introduce themselves.

The court ordered the revocation of regulation numbers 7, 8, and 11(2),(3) by the EC regarding introducing Senate candidates for the 2024 Senate election.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Tewarit Maneechai, editor of Prachatai news agency, and Panas Tassaneeyanon, former rector of Thammasat University, along with others, against these EC regulations, deeming them unconstitutional as they hinder public participation as guaranteed by the Constitution.

EC regulation 7 on introducing Senate candidates for the 2024 election, issued on April 26, stipulated that the introduction documents must not exceed A4 size. These documents may include personal information, photographs of the candidates, educational background, or work experience, but are limited to a maximum of two pages.