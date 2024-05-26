New terminal to expand Don Mueang’s capacity to 50m passengers a year

In phase 2, the airport would be expanded to handle 30 million passengers per year by further developing the infrastructure and facilities established in Phase 1.

Phase 3 would further enhance the airport's capability to handle the growing number of domestic and international passengers, enabling it to support an average of 50 flights per hour, he said.

Kerati is set to preside over the second public hearing on the surveys and designs for the Don Mueang Airport Development Project Phase 3 on May 28. The goal is to complete the project details and open the bidding process by early 2025, he said.