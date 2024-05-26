Economic war room may be set up in first economic ministers’ meeting

Meanwhile, Pichai Naripthaphan, an adviser to the prime minister, said the first economic ministers’ meeting would discuss measures to stimulate economic growth to exceed the 2.5% predicted by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council.

He said Srettha would also summon representatives from key government agencies to the meeting.

“Now, we must find measures to drive for as much economic expansion as possible during the remaining time of the year,” Pichai said.

“If nothing is done, growth may be less than 2.5%.”

Budget Bureau director Chalermpol Pensoot said speedy budget disbursements would play a crucial role in driving economic expansion.

He said government agencies would be encouraged to disburse the budget as soon as possible, especially the budget for fiscal 2024, which ends on September 30, and the investment budget.

So far, the disbursement of the fiscal 2024 budget has reached 61%, which is good progress, he added.

Chalermpol said he expects the fiscal 2025 budget bill to be enacted in time for the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, 2024.

