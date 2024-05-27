Thailand eyes billions in film investments after Cannes showcase

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it registered a surge of interest in filming in Thailand during its participation in the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France from May 14 to 25. The department estimates that inquiries at the festival will lead to investment of over 3.69 billion baht in the Kingdom.

The DOT said it received inquiries from over 800 filmmakers, who showed interest in the government’s 20% cash rebate for foreign film crews working in Thailand. They also wanted information on Thai films, series, and film crews.

Thirty producers and filmmakers are poised to invest in projects in Thailand, the DOT added.